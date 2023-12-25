Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas
Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 25, 2023 6:51PM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.
Swift and Kelce have become one of the hottest celebrity couples in the world since they began dating early in the season, and the 12-time Grammy Award-winner has watched her boyfriend numerous times at Arrowhead Stadium.
This time she showed up in a festive red shirt under a black jacket with St. Nick by her side.
Swift wasn't the only celebrity in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, the reigning AP women's player of the year, was on the sideline for pregame warmups. She swapped jerseys with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.
