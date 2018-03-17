Theron calls idea of arming U.S. teachers 'outrageous'
Actress Charlize Theron speaks at an event at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 12:33PM EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Actress Charlize Theron says the idea of arming teachers after recent U.S. school shootings or “adding more guns” to the situation is “so outrageous.”
The South African says: “I have a very personal experience with gun violence. I lost my father to gun violence.”
She added: “I just don't understand when people try to make the conversation, the argument that the fix is more guns. It is so outrageous to me.”
Theron spoke Saturday at the Global Education and Skills Forum being held in Dubai.
Theron says people should “listen to our kids” to solve the problem, speaking just after three students talked about the Feb. 14 Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.
