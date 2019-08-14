U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
A Swedish court has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.
The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defence and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers' two bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.
The court said the defendants “were not in a situation” where they were entitled to self-defence and that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him.” As a result, the three defendants were “convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences.”
That means the three face no prison sentence in Sweden unless they commit a similar offence in the country again.
The three were released Aug. 2 pending the verdict. All returned to the United States and are not legally obliged to be present in Stockholm.
