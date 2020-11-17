

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - “Schitt's Creek” co-creator Daniel Levy has been named one of People's sexiest men alive.

The 37-year-old writer and actor was among the first names to be unveiled as part of the magazine's annual list of hotties.

The recognition adds to a growing list of firsts this year for the Toronto native, whose show picked up a record-setting nine Emmy wins in September.

Levy joked to the magazine that “this form of sexy is a niche market,” and reflected on his life in quarantine, which has included binging television shows and mixing cocktails.

People's Sexiest Man Alive list has cozied up to many Canadians over the years, including Ryan Reynolds and “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The cover star, and ultimate victor in this year's Sexiest Man Alive competition, will be announced Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The issue hits newsstands on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 17, 2020.