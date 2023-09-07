

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES (AP) - Drake has finally announced a released date for his highly anticipated eighth studio album: “For All the Dogs” will drop Sept. 22.

The follow-up to 2022's “Honestly, Nevermind” - which released without warning - was announced on the Canadian rapper's Instagram on Wednesday night. Drake wrote the release date in the caption of the post, which featured video footage depicting his father, Dennis Graham.

A representative confirmed the date on Thursday.

Drake - who is currently on his “It's All a Blur” tour - had teased the project for a few months, including at a July 2023 New York City concert, where the rapper told the capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd his next album would drop in approximately “a couple of weeks.”

The 36-year-old megastar, known for surprise releasing music, teased the potential project at his intimate Apollo show in January.