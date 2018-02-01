Ed Sheeran, Cardi B to perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards
FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, Ed Sheeran attends the the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. Sheeran posted an on-set picture on July 16, 2017, following his â€˜Game of Thronesâ€™ cameo in which the 26-year-old British singer appeared as a Lannister soldier in the season premiere of the hit HBO fantasy drama, which debuted on the premium cable channel Sunday night. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 9:07AM EST
NEW YORK -- Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys will perform on the fifth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11.
The first round of performers was announced Thursday for the awards show airing live from the Forum in Los Angeles.
Model Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled will be the show's hosts, which will simulcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV as well as on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are the leading nominees, with seven nominations each, including song of the year for "Despacito" with Justin Bieber. Sheeran, Cabello and Khaled all have five nominations each, while Cardi B has four.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and fans can vote at iHeartRadio.com/awards.