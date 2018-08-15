

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard, who faces three sex-related charges, has been put over to September.

Hoggard, 34, was arrested last month and charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the charges relate to three separate alleged incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard did not appear in court and was represented by his lawyer Ian Smith.

Hoggard, who is from Vancouver, has previously denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he behaved in a way that objectifies women.

His band went on indefinite hiatus earlier this year, after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light but before the charges were laid.

The case will return to court on Sept. 12.