

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Kate Winslet will be honoured by this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say the Oscar-winning actress will receive a TIFF Tribute Award - an honour launched last year for “outstanding contributors to the film industry.”

Winslet will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award on Sept. 15 in a virtual event, replacing the physical gala to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other recipients of the 2020 tribute awards have yet to be announced.

The festival's 45th edition is slated to run Sept. 10-19 with a mix of physical and online experiences, including drive-ins and a digital platform for screening films.

The tribute awards are an annual fundraiser to support TIFF's year-round programming.

Last year the TIFF Tribute Gala honourees included Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi, Mati Diop, and Joaquin Phoenix.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2020.