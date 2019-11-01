Kelly Clarkson announces Vegas residency starting in April
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the Meaning of Life tour at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. Clarkson is becoming the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 3:32PM EDT
LAS VEGAS - Singer Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas.
Clarkson announced Friday that she'll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April.
Clarkson says in a statement that she's excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds.
She's scheduled for 16 performances that will run through September 2020.
Pre-sale tickets are available starting Nov. 4 and public sales of tickets start Nov. 8.
Other stars with residencies at the Zappos Theater include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.