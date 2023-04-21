Legendary Toronto radio host Don Daynard died Thursday at the age of 88.

The “Dazzling Don Daynard” started hosting the morning show on CHFI 98.1 FM in December 1987 until 1999.

He continued a Saturday night oldies show until 2004.

In a tribute video posted to the CHFI website, host Michelle Butterly described him as “a force of fun.”

“His voice would make any car or room so much better,” she said.

Butterly recalled Daynard’s final show, saying that people were lined around the block of the Sheridan Centre downtown.

“I kid you not at the end of the show they brought in a white horse and Don Daynard popped on and rode off into the sunset to happy trails,” she said. “In Toronto, he is legendary.”

“Thanks for making every morning in Toronto perfect”

Daynard’s long-time cohost Erin Davis posted the tribute video to her social media on Friday, saying that she will find the right words for the sad news next week.

I'm so sorry to start your day with such sad news. I'll find the right words to say for Monday's vlog, but to hear CHFI's announcement of the passing of the man who took us to #1 and opened all the doors for me as we journeyed to the top, go to https://t.co/DKFQFih1qN pic.twitter.com/PGIXZPnCxt — Erin Davis (@erindavis) April 21, 2023

Other tributes have started to come in on social media, with many commenting on his passion for music and his sense of humour.

“For 10 years I sat shotgun as he and Erin steamrolled their way to $1 in the 90s,” former CHFI producer Ian MacArthur posted.

“It was magical and he was magnetic…a lovable, cheeky storyteller who pushed all the boundaries. In many ways, he was bigger than the station itself.”

Others credited him for entering into the radio business.

When I started in radio, I worked in the news department at CKFM doing traffic & entertainment. I sat alongside Don as part of his morning show. I always found his passion for music, deep & inspiring. He treated me fairly & man, we laughed alot!

RIP Daynard, thank you for all! pic.twitter.com/uT9ev963LH — Dani Elwell (@DaniElwell00) April 21, 2023