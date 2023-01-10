List of winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
This image released by NBC shows Ke Huy Quan accepting the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2023 8:45PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2023 9:14PM EST
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.
FILM
Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
Original song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani
TV
Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
*This list will be updated throughout the night.