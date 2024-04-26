Health Canada says it has seized counterfeit Viagra from a convenience store in Scarborough.

In a news release issued Friday, the federal agency said the product was removed from a Jug City location on 96 Dearham Wood, near Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue.

Unlike authentic Viagra, which is sold in a carton and contains directions for use, the product seized was sold in individual blister packs and without any other packaging.

Other indicators that show the product is fake include an incorrectly formatted expiry date and an absence of what’s known as a lot number, Health Canada said.

“Counterfeit drugs are made to look like authentic products, but they are not the same and they may not contain the drug at all,” the agency said in the news release. “They can pose serious health risks if they contain a higher dosage than shown on the label, and could contain contaminants and hidden ingredients.”

The product is labelled to contain sildenafil, the prescription drug found in authentic Viagra. Officials warn that sildenafil should only be taken under the care of a health-care professional as it could cause serious health problems for some individuals.

Health Canada said it confirmed with the drug manufacturer that the seized product is counterfeit.

Anyone who may have used the product is advised to stop immediately and dispose of it.

“Consult your health care provider if you have taken this product and have health concerns,” they said.

It’s unclear how much of the product was seized from the store.

The seizure comes after a number of other unauthorized sexual enhancement products were taken off the shelves at the same store earlier this week, including products like “Rhino 7 Platinum 5000” and “Black Panther#1.”