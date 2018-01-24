Candice Bergen to star in CBS' 'Murphy Brown' revival
Actress Candice Bergen arrives at the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Diane Keaton, at Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 5:35PM EST
LOS ANGELES - Candice Bergen is returning to TV in a revival of “Murphy Brown,” the agenda-setting 20th-century comedy.
CBS says in a Wednesday announcement that it's ordered 13 episodes of the sitcom for its 2018-19 season.
Diane English created the original series that starred Bergen as a hard-charging TV journalist. English will return as writer and executive producer for the reboot.
Bergen, who won multiple lead-actress Emmys for the original, will be an executive producer, CBS says. The 71-year-old actress will be reprising her role.
The series addressed hot-button social and political issues, drawing applause and the ire of critics including then-Vice-President Dan Quayle. It ran for 10 seasons from 1988 to 1998.