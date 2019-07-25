HBO chief: Sorry, fans, no 'Game of Thrones' do-over
This photo released by HBO shows Kit Harington as Jon Snow, left, and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from "Game of Thrones," which premiered its eighth season on Sunday. (HBO via AP)
Lynn Elber , The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 11:30AM EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The clamour from “Game of Thrones” fans for a do-over of the drama's final season has been in vain.
HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said Wednesday there was no serious consideration to remaking the story that some viewers and critics called disappointing.
There are few downsides to having a hugely popular show like “Game of Thrones,” Bloys said, but one is that fans have strong opinions on what would be a satisfying conclusion.
Bloys said during a TV critics' meeting that it comes with the territory, adding that he appreciates fans' passion for the saga based on George R.R. Martin's novels.
Emmy voters proved unswayed by petitioners demanding a remake: They gave “Game of Thrones” a record-breaking 32 nominations earlier this month. The series also hit record highs for HBO.
HBO will want to keep the fan fervour alive for the prequel to “Game of Thrones” that's in the works. The first episode completed taping in Ireland and the dailies look “really good,” Bloys said. The planned series stars Naomi Watts and is set thousands of years before the original.
Asked whether negative reaction to the “Game of Thrones” conclusion will shape the prequel, Bloys replied, “Not at all.”
More Movie / TV News
- HBO chief: Sorry, fans, no 'Game of Thrones' do-over
- Richard Dreyfuss talks about working on Brampton-shot 'Astronaut'
- Hanks' Fred Rogers biopic, Phoenix as 'Joker' coming to TIFF 2019
- Pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie reconcile a changing Hollywood
- Simu Liu's rise from Bay Street accountant to Marvel's kung fu super hero
Top Entertainment News
- Drake signs creative partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora
- John Travolta to appear at Fan Expo Canada
- Simu Liu's 'craziest dream' a reality with groundbreaking Marvel role, Shang-Chi
- Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
- Actor Rutger Hauer, of 'Blade Runner' fame, has died at 75