'House Hunters' host Suzanne Whang dies at 57
FILE - In this March 6, 2010 file photo, Suzanne Whang attends the Sue Wong Fall 2010 Preview, in Los Angeles. (Shea Walsh / AP Images for Sue Wong, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 3:05PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 3:06PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Suzanne Whang, whose smooth, calm voice provided the narration for HGTV's “House Hunters” for years, has died. She was 57.
Her Tuesday death was confirmed Friday by her longtime agent, Eddie Culbertson. Whang first gained fame as the on-screen host of the show, where anxious home buyers are shown trying to choose between three potential options. Later, she was moved to the narration role only, but her recognizable voice was as much a draw as the homes.
Culbertson says Whang was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and in 2011 was told she would not live a year. She beat the disease for years until it returned in October 2018.
Culbertson says Whang - who was also a comedian and actress- included her cancer battle in stage performances.
