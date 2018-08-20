MTV VMAs to feature Cardi B, J. Lo and Aretha tribute
In this April 17, 2018, file photo, Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment commissioner Julie Menin, center, Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president of MSG live, left, and Bruce Gillmer, global head of music/talent MTV International announce the MTV VMAs' return to New York City and symbolic street renaming outside Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 11:27AM EDT
NEW YORK - Cardi B will make her first public appearance as a mom at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it might be worth it: She could be the night's big winner.
The rapper is the top contender with 10 nominations. She will open Monday's show, which kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT from Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Cardi B and Bruno Mars are up for video of the year with “Finesse.” Other nominees for the top prize include Drake, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande.
Most of the top nominees, including Drake, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Mars and Gambino, won't attend the VMAs.
Performers include Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and Grande. Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
MTV also plans on honouring Aretha Franklin, who died last week.
- Drake's first Toronto tour stop at Scotiabank Arena postponed, Live Nation says
