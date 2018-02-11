'Peter Rabbit' team apologizes for making light of allergies
This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Peter Rabbit, voiced by James Corden and Cottontail in a scene from "Peter Rabbit." (Columbia Pictures/Sony via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 9:53PM EST
LOS ANGELES - “Peter Rabbit” filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.
Sony Pictures says Sunday in a statement the film “should not have made light” of a character being allergic to blackberries “even in a cartoonish” way.
In “Peter Rabbit” which was released this weekend, the character of Mr. McGregor is allergic to blackberries. The rabbits fling the fruit at him in a scene and he is forced to use an EpiPen.
The charity group Kids with Food Allergies posted a warning about the scene on its Facebook page Friday prompting some on Twitter to start using the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit.
The studio and filmmakers say they regret not being more aware and sensitive to the issue.
