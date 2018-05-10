Rick Moranis to join 'SCTV' special, which will air on CTV and Netflix
Rick Moranis (left) and Dave Thomas, are shown in this undated handout photo as the characters Bob and Doug McKenzie in this scene from the 80's SCTV comedy series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 10:25AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 10, 2018 10:26AM EDT
TORONTO - Rick Moranis will be part of an upcoming reunion special for the sketch comedy series “SCTV” in Toronto.
Organizers say Moranis is confirmed to join previously announced “SCTV” cast members Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas.
Moranis hasn't been as visible on the public stage as some of the other cast members in recent years and wasn't initially expected to be a part of the reunion.
Meanwhile, CTV has announced it's joining Netflix to become the exclusive Canadian broadcast partner of the special, which will air in 2019.
Martin Scorsese will direct the special, which explores the enduring legacy of the Emmy Award-winning Canadian series “Second City Television.”
On Sunday, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel will moderate “An Afternoon with SCTV” panel taping in front of a live audience at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto.
More Movie / TV News
- Rick Moranis to join 'SCTV' special, which will air on CTV and Netflix
- Most excellent news: 'Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel
- Hot Docs boasts 'record-breaking' attendance
- Cannes film festival in court over Terry Gilliam dispute
- 'Avengers: Infinity Wars' to set record, fastest to surpass $1 billion
Top Entertainment News
- Rapper 'Dr. Dre' loses trademark claim against gynecologist 'Dr. Drai'
- Spotify cuts R. Kelly music from playlists
- Town & Country apologizes to Monica Lewinsky over invite
- TIFF announces Platform program jury, who will select winner of $25,000 prize
- Local leader threatens R. Kelly protest in North Carolina