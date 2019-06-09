'Secret Life of Pets 2' bests 'Dark Phoenix' at box office
This file image released by Universal Pictures shows Max, voiced by Patton Oswalt, from left, Duke, voiced by Eric Stonestreet and Liam, voiced by Henry Lynch in a scene from "The Secret Life of Pets 2." (Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures via AP, File)
Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 1:09PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - After nearly 20 years, the current manifestation of X-Men movies is going out with a whimper.
Studios on Sunday estimate that “Dark Phoenix” earned a franchise low of $33 million from 3,721 North American locations over the weekend for a second place finish. “Dark Phoenix” is the first major 20th Century Fox film to be released by the Walt Disney Co.
Domestically the top spot went to Universal Pictures and Illumination's animated “The Secret Life of Pets 2” which grossed $47.11 million in ticket sales. Although enough for a No. 1 start, it's also less than half what the first film opened to in 2016.
“Aladdin” coasted to third with $24.5 million, “Godzilla: King of The Monsters” placed fourth with $15.5 million and “Rocketman” took fifth with $14 million.
More Movie / TV News
- 'Secret Life of Pets 2' bests 'Dark Phoenix' at box office
- Paul Gross returns to 'Tales of the City,' this time with Ellen Page
- Spike Lee to present Denzel Washington with AFI Award
- Spoiler alert: 'Jeopardy!' star Holzhauer's fate revealed
- Lilly Singh on hiring a late-night team that's 'representative of the world'
Top Entertainment News
- Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' inspires autistic boy to sing
- Walk Off the Earth's creative take on O Canada at NBA Finals draws mixed reviews
- Judge: Spacey accuser's phone must be turned over to defence
- Publisher drops Central Park Five prosecutor amid backlash
- Toronto actress Nonnie Griffin dies at 85 on eve of debuting new one-woman show