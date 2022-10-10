'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' trailer puts her mental health front and centre
Selena Gomez, seen here at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 27, in Santa Monica, California, shares candid moments in the new trailer for her documentary. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Share:
Lisa Respers France, CNN
Published Monday, October 10, 2022 7:11PM EDT
(CNN) -- Selena Gomez is opening up even more about her health struggles.
In the trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," the "Only Murders in the Building" star is seen dealing with various issues, including trying to get a handle on her mental health.
"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom," the description on the trailer reads. "But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."
The trailer was released on World Mental Health Day.
In 2021, Gomez launched Wondermind, a mental health platform that connects people with educational resources focuses on ending the stigma around mental illnesses.
She also joined President Joe Biden in May for a conversation with mental health.
Share:
More Movie / TV News
- 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' trailer puts her mental health front and centre
- 'Amsterdam' and 'Lyle Lyle' struggle, letting 'Smile' repeat
- 'Fake heiress' released to house arrest, fights deportation
- Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned
- 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser trailer shows first look at Chris Pratt as Mario
Top Entertainment News
- Eileen Ryan, 'Magnolia' actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94
- California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
- Kanye West's Twitter account locked for anti-Semitic tweet
- Sorokin, under house arrest, speaks about deportation fight
- Justin Bieber postpones rest of world tour shows due to his health