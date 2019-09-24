TV producer Dick Wolf making history with 'Law & Order: SVU'
Left to right: Dann Florek (Donald Cragen), Richard Belzer (John Munch), Danny Pino (Nick Amaro), Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson), Ice-T (Odafin Tutuol), Kelli Giddish (Amanda Rollins) in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'
Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:33AM EDT
NEW YORK - That familiar “cha-CHUNG” sound effect from the opening credits of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” this Thursday will signal the debut of a new season and something else - TV history.
The show's 21st season launch makes it the longest running prime-time live-action series in U.S. TV history and will finally fulfil a goal that eluded show creator Dick Wolf nine years ago with another TV series.
His hope now? Twenty-five seasons, of course. “You keep pushing the goal posts back because you don't get dealt these hands very often, obviously,” Wolf says.
The Mariska Hargitay-led “SVU” now pulls out ahead of “Gunsmoke” and the original “Law & Order,” which are tied with 20. “Gunsmoke” still has more total number of episodes, while “The Simpsons,” an animated prime-time series, exceeds them both.
More Movie / TV News
Top Entertainment News
- Tom Hanks to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
- Juno Awards will return to Toronto for golden anniversary in 2021
- Sid Haig, who played Captain Spaulding in 'House of 1000 Corpses,' dies at 80
- Mirvish aims to please with 2019-2020 season full of musicals and proven hits
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus comes short of making Emmy history