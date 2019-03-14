YouTube star Lilly Singh to host NBC late-night show
In this April 19, 2018 file photo, Lilly Singh arrives at WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 9:34PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 14, 2019 9:50PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- NBC is shaking up late-night TV, giving Carson Daly's slot to a woman of colour who's a star on YouTube.
The network said Thursday that a new show, titled "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," will air at 1:35 a.m. EDT beginning in September.
Singh will be the only woman to host a daily late-night show on a major broadcast network.
NBC says her half-hour program will include in-studio interviews and pre-taped comedy sketches.
Singh calls the prospect of being an Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show "a dream come true."
Her acting credits include HBO's movie "Fahrenheit 451" and "Bad Moms."
Daly said last month that he's decided to end his "Last Call" show to focus on new and continuing projects, including as host and producer of NBC's "The Voice."
More Movie / TV News
- YouTube star Lilly Singh to host NBC late-night show
- Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from 'Bird Box' movie
- 'Dark Knight' trilogy returns to theatres for Batman's 80th
- Gordon Lightfoot film among world premieres set for Hot Docs festival
- ‘Captain Marvel’ rockets to a record-breaking $153M debut