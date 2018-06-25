After death, XXXTentacion tops Billboard Hot 100 chart
This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatally shot in Florida. The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday, June 18, 2018 at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership. (Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 5:49PM EDT
NEW YORK - Following his death, XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Sad!" and his two albums have landed in the Top 10.
Billboard reports that the rapper-singer's song, which originally peaked at No. 7, jumps from No. 52 to No. 1 this week, supplanting Drake's "Nice for What."
The 20-year-old died last week after being shot in Florida.
His recent album -- called "?" -- jumps from No. 24 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It debuted at No. 1 in March. His gold-certified 2017 debut, "17," leaps to No. 7 from No. 60.
XXXTentacion's music is heavily streamed on Spotify and other platforms.
A memorial for the performer will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey's Florida Panthers.
