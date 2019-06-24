Avril Lavigne announces first tour in five years since Lyme disease diagnosis
TORONTO - Avril Lavigne is pushing ahead with plans for her first tour in five years.
The Napanee, Ont., native announced a 15-date North American tour, which includes a single Canadian stop.
Lavigne, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014, will start the run of dates in Seattle on Sept. 14.
She will reach Toronto's Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on Oct. 6. Other stops include Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Boston.
The tour will support of her latest project “Head Above Water,” a deeply personal album released earlier this year.
Lavigne says she wrote all of the songs sitting in her bed or on the couch while the effects of Lyme disease made her body feel like it was shutting down.
