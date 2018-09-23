Drake pulled out of Miami shows because he was sick, he writes on Instagram
Drake performs during the "Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour" in Toronto, Tuesday August 21, 2018. Toronto rapper Drake says he was forced to pull out of two concerts in Miami, Fla., because he was sick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 6:40PM EDT
MIAMI - Toronto rapper Drake says he was forced to pull out of two concerts in Miami, Fla., because he was sick.
In an Instagram post, Drake also apologized to his fans for letting them down.
The Friday and Saturday night shows, which were part of his tour with Migos at the American Airlines Arena, were postponed with little notice for concertgoers.
Drake wrote on his Instagram that he got a sudden, unspecified illness.
He says he had never before experienced a sickness that came on so quickly.
He wrote that he promises to return to Miami to perform and he thanked the doctors that treated him.
The concert venue has said both concert dates have been rescheduled for Nov. 13 and 14.
Drake has pulled out of several events recently, including earlier this month when he cancelled his appearance on the opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he was slated to introduce a film screening.
In August, the first of three Toronto concerts was postponed less than 24 hours before the show.
