Grammy Awards to air from Los Angeles on Feb. 10
This Dec. 9, 2008 file photo shows a Grammy Award statue. The Grammys Awards are transitioning to online voting and have updated rules for its top category, album of the year. The Recording Academy announced new changes Wednesday, including its official switch to online voting for its 13,000 members. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 7:43PM EDT
NEW YORK -- The 61st annual Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles and air on CBS on Feb. 10, 2019.
The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the show will take place at the Staples Center.
Nominations for the 84 categories will be announced on Dec. 5. Songs and albums eligible must be released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30.
The academy recently announced that its four major awards -- album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist -- would now include eight nominees instead of five.
At this year's show, held in New York City, Bruno Mars won album, song and record of the year, while Alessia Cara was named best new artist.
More Music News
- Grammy Awards to air from Los Angeles on Feb. 10
- Cardi B leads MTV VMA nods with 10; Beyonce, Jay-Z nab 8
- Stratford mayor encourages Justin Bieber to hold wedding in his hometown
- Justin Bieber confirms engagement to model Hailey Baldwin
- 'Scorpion' becomes Drake's eighth album to reach No. 1 on Billboard's chart
Top Entertainment News
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary's Nonie to Mandela exhibition
- Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers
- Madonna back in Malawi; now considering soccer academy
- Soulpepper pauses training program amid 'culture change' at theatre
- Royals release new photos to mark Prince Louis's christening