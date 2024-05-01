Sunshine and warm weather is on tap for Toronto on Wednesday despite a foggy start to the day.

A fog advisory has been issued for the city with Environment Canada warning of “near-zero visibility” in some areas this morning.

“Dense fog is affecting areas along the shoreline of western Lake Ontario. Conditions may persist through the morning,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

The fog is expected to dissipate by the afternoon, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 18 C on Wednesday, slightly warmer than the average daytime high of 15 C.

Thursday and Friday are also shaping up to be warm and bright. Toronto is expected to see sunny skies and a high of 20 C on both days.

While the mild weather will continue over the weekend, rain is in the forecast. Toronto will see daytime highs of 19 C on both Saturday and Sunday along with a chance of showers.