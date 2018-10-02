John Mayer, SZA, Chance to perform at benefit for Mac Miller
In this July 13, 2013, file photo, Rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour at Festival Pier in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 2:51PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Chance the Rapper, John Mayer and SZA are set to perform at a benefit concert for the late rapper Mac Miller.
Live Nation announced Tuesday that Travis Scott, Miguel and Ty Dolla $ign will also perform at the "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life" concert on October 31 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale Friday. The concert will benefit the Mac Miller Circles Fund.
Paramedics found the 26-year-old Miller unresponsive in his home last month and declared him dead soon after. An autopsy has been performed, but no cause of death has been announced.
Karen Meyers, Miller's mother, said in a statement: "The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life."
Other performers include ScHoolboy Q, Anderson .Paak, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples and Action Bronson.
More Music News
- John Mayer, SZA, Chance to perform at benefit for Mac Miller
- Cher admits wanting to get Kennedy honour during Obama years
- Michael Buble returns to music with emoji-titled album 'Love,' due in November
- Gladys Knight, Ledisi to honour Aretha Franklin at American Music Awards
- Celine Dion to end Las Vegas residency next year
Top Entertainment News
- CraveTV turning 'Mike on Much' podcast into talk show co-hosted by Arkells lead singer
- Paul McCartney photobombs Winnipeg newlyweds
- Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett says he has cancer and not touring with band
- Justin Bieber brings Hailey Baldwin to hometown exhibit on his career
- For Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, 'A Star Is Born' hits close to home