Missy Elliott on Songwriters Hall nod: 'I feel so blessed'
In this July 7, 2018 file photo, Missy Elliott performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 1:16PM EST
NEW YORK - For Missy Elliott, being a good friend and listener turned into songwriting gold.
Conversations with her girlfriends fueled a great deal of her songwriting, Elliott said, resulting in her turning those stories into smash hits, from Monica's “So Gone,” a No. 1 R&B success to Fantasia's “Free Yourself.”
Elliott could probably write a song about anything. Her wild, eccentric style and creative lyricism make her one of music's best storytellers and recently earned her a nomination for the prestigious 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame class. She could be the first female rapper to enter the organization and the third rapper overall after Jay-Z and Jermaine Durpi.
Says Elliott: “I feel so humbled and truly blessed to be even nominated.”
