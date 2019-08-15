Nuit Blanche Toronto to include Raptors and Director X art works
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 2:00PM EDT
TORONTO - Art projects involving the Toronto Raptors and acclaimed music video creator and filmmaker Director X will be in the city's 14th annual Nuit Blanche.
Organizers have announced a total of 90 contemporary art projects for the all-night event on Toronto's streets on Oct. 5.
Bryan Espiritu and Esmaa Mohamoud are creating the sculpture "Peace to the Past, Reach for the Future" in partnership with the Raptors.
A Nuit Blanche statement says Espiritu and Mohamoud "reflect on the team's past and imagine its future while connecting to the diverse communities" that shape both artists and athletes.
Meanwhile, Director X created the multimedia installation "Life of the Earth" in partnership with the Ontario Science Centre.
The project involves a large-scale projection showing the Earth, as if seen from space, changing from the past to present time and the future.