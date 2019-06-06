

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged a man who allegedly made an obscene comment involving the wife of a Golden State Warriors star when a CP24 reporter asked him about his thoughts live on the air regarding the Raptors’ Game 2 loss on Sunday night.

CP24 reporter Kelly Linehan was downtown, near University Avenue and Front Street, at 11:10 p.m. after the Raptors lost 109-104 to Golden State at the nearby Scotiabank Arena.

To start a live hit on the game’s result, Linehan spoke to one fan that seemed upbeat about the team’s chances to rebound in Game 3, she then panned to her right to speak to a man wearing a black sweater and a baseball cap who appeared lucid, but then proceeded utter profane comments about Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

The CP24 camera operator pulled away from him immediately and he fled the scene on foot.

The remaining fans standing near Linehan appeared upset and dejected.

“I’m so sorry about that, I am going to apologize to all of our viewers, I am very, very sorry,” Linehan said.

The man later spoke to the Toronto Sun, blaming his actions on “the alcohol,” and saying he wanted to reach out to the Currys to apologize.

Police conducted an investigation and later identified the suspect as Tristan Warkentin.

He was charged with one count of mischief —interfere with lawful operation of property.

He was released on a promise to appear in court at Old City Hall on July 11 at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.