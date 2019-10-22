R. Kelly's former divorce lawyer seeks $12,000 from singer
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A federal judge in New York City has denied bail to the R&B singer his sex-abuse case. Kelly didn’t attend the hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 2, on a defense motion asking for his release on bond. (Antonio Perez/ via AP Pool, File)
CHICAGO - R. Kelly's former divorce lawyer has asked an Illinois judge to order the R&B singer to pay her more than $12,000 in fees.
Lisa Damico worked for Kelly when he faced jail time in March for failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support and education expenses for his daughter.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Damico filed her request with Cook County Judge Lori Rosen this month. The filing says Kelly paid Damico a $2,500 retainer in March and a $10,000 payment. Court records show she billed Kelly more than $25,000.
Kelly faces sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York and is jailed in Chicago.
Damico declined to comment on the filing. A hearing is set on Nov. 4.