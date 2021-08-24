Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Ronnie Wood, from left, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform on July 15, 2019, in New Orleans. Watts' publicist, Bernard Doherty, said Watts passed away peacefully in a London hospital surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. He was 80. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Share:
Reuters
Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 12:50PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 24, 2021 12:50PM EDT
LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) -- Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in hospital at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.
"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."