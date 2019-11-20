

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Shawn Mendes, Jessie Reyez and Drake are among the Canadians who will be competing at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Drake leads the group of Canadian contenders with two nominations for separate collaborative efforts.

The Toronto rapper shares a nod with Rick Ross for "Gold Roses" for best rap song. He's also nominated alongside Chris Brown for "No Guidance" in the R&B song category. The track was co-produced by Drake's longtime Toronto-based collaborator Noah Shebib.

Mendes grabbed a nod alongside Camila Cabello for their single "Senorita" for best pop duo or group performance.

Jessie Reyez scored her first Grammy nomination for "Being Human in Public" in the urban contemporary album category.

Other nominees included Daniel Caesar for "Love Again" with Brandy in the best R&B performance category. It's Caesar's fourth career Grammy nomination.

Michael Buble's "Love" is nominated for best traditional pop vocal album.

And Alberta's Northern Cree received its ninth career Grammy nomination. Their album "When It's Cold -- Cree Round Dance Songs" is in the running for best regional roots music album.

The 62nd Grammy Awards air Sunday, Jan. 26. on CBS and Citytv.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 20, 2019.