

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- YouTube star Lilly Singh says she's taking a break from the platform to focus on her mental health.

The Toronto native, known by her nickname "Superwoman," released a video telling her viewers she is "mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted" by the pressures of churning out YouTube content.

Singh says with eight years under her belt as a YouTube creator she's found it difficult to keep producing quality videos twice a week and publishing video blogs as well.

She says she feels, like she assumes many video makers do, that she was sacrificing her health and happiness in fear of becoming irrelevant.

But she stopped short of criticizing YouTube as a company, emphasizing "this is about me."

Singh has been at the forefront of internet celebrities hoping to corner both online media and traditional platforms. She published the book "How to Be a Bawse" last year, had a small role in the HBO movie "Fahrenheit 451" and has spoken at a number of recent public events, including the United Nations General Assembly for youth.