

The Canadian Press





LOS ANGELES - The academy behind the Oscars has invited 928 new members, including several Canadians.

The new list from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences includes Alberta-born actress Tantoo Cardinal and Winnipeg filmmaker Guy Maddin.

Also there is Toronto-born actress Alison Pill and Toronto producer J. Miles Dale, who won an Oscar earlier this year for “The Shape of Water.”

Several other Canadians who got Oscar nominations for their work on “The Shape of Water” are also invited.

They include film editor Sidney Wolinsky, sound editor Nelson Ferreira, sound mixer Glen Gauthier and production designer Paul Austerberry.

Other Canadian invitees on the list, which covers a variety of jobs in the film industry, include filmmakers Ann Marie Fleming of “Window Horses” and Anita Doron of “The Breadwinner.”

The academy says of the invitees, who hail from 59 countries, 49 per cent are female and 38 per cent are people of colour.

If they accept, new members will be welcomed into the academy at receptions in the fall.

Other Canadians invited include:

- Montreal songwriter and jazz guitarist Benoit Charest, who co-wrote the title tune of the film “The Triplets of Belleville”

- Toronto filmmaker Danis Goulet, whose work includes “Barefoot” and “Wapawekka”

- Toronto producer Anthony Leo, whose work includes “The Breadwinner” and “Todd & the Book of Pure Evil: The End of the End”