

The Associated Press





MIAMI -- The third of four suspects in the shooting death of an emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has been arrested in rural Georgia.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Robert Allen of Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. He was booked into jail in Dodge County, Georgia, and is being held on a warrant from Broward County, Florida.

Allen and three other men are accused of killing 20-year-old XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-ta-see-YAWN) in June. The rap star, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership.

Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar tells the Miami Herald they received information that Allen was possibly staying with his sister in Eastman, Georgia.

An attorney for Allen isn't listed on jail records. A fourth suspect is still being sought.