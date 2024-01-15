

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press





Toronto producer David Furnish has won an Emmy for "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium."

The British-Canadian filmmaker and his superstar husband Elton John were among the team of producers who won the best live variety special category.

The Disney Plus film document's John's final North American show from L.A.'s Dodger Stadium in 2022 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Tour.

The concert special beat out rivals including Fox’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show featuring Rihanna, Netflix’s “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” ABC’s Oscars telecast and CBS’s Tony Awards broadcast.

The win makes John an EGOT winner — with the Emmy achievement joining previous wins for Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Furnish is orignally from Scarborough, an east-end Toronto neighbourhood.