LOS ANGELES -- A scuffle between Tom Arnold and a producer of "The Apprentice" has led to an exchange on social media.

Arnold tweeted that producer Mark Burnett choked him at a pre-Emmys party Sunday in Los Angeles. Burnett's wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted that Arnold "tried to ambush" the couple, and she posted what she says is a photo of her bruised hand.

Arnold's lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Hollywood Reporter that Burnett "attacked" Arnold.

Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed the confrontation and thought it was a joke until security jumped in.

Los Angeles police did not return a phone call early Monday. Emails to the celebrities' representatives were not immediately returned.

Arnold's new show, "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes," is set to debut Tuesday. The show follows Arnold's attempts to find tapes that show Donald Trump expressing bigoted views on the set of "The Apprentice," which Burnett produces.