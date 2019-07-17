Toronto firefighters responded to a dozen rescue calls over a two-hour period on Wednesday morning as a torrential downpour flooded multiple roadways and left some drivers stranded.

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, warning of the possibility of 20 to 40 millimetres of rain.

The rain was heaviest between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services says that it responded to 12 water rescue calls during that period with multiple vehicles in need of assistance at each of those calls.

At one point, the off ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to Islington Avenue was covered in at least two to three feet of water.

A tow truck driver who spoke with CP24 said that firefighters rescued two women from vehicles that were immobilized in the water on the ramp.

Those vehicles had to then be lifted from the water using a heavy boom and placed on dryer ground in the collector lanes before being towed away, he said.

“We don’t see anything like this very often. This is something crazy happening here,” Sonny Subra said.

Kipling Avenue was closed from Bethridge to Belfield roads due to flooding and Rexdale Boulevard was closed from Islington to Bergamot avenues.

Eastbound trains on the TTC’s Line 2 subway were also bypassing Jane Station for several hours due to the flooding.

As well, significant flooding was reported at the Canada Goose plant at 250 Bowie Avenue.

A CP24 viewer sent video clips of the parking lot flooding to the point where vehicles could no longer turn over or move.

It is unclear when roads will reopen, though Dundas Street between Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West has already reopened after the water subsided.