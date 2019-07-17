Toronto firefighters responded to a dozen rescue calls over a two-hour period on Wednesday morning as a torrential downpour flooded multiple roadways and left some drivers stranded.
Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, warning of the possibility of 20 to 40 millimetres of rain.
The rain was heaviest between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Toronto Fire Services says that it responded to 12 water rescue calls during that period with multiple vehicles in need of assistance at each of those calls.
At one point, the off ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to Islington Avenue was covered in at least two to three feet of water.
A tow truck driver who spoke with CP24 said that firefighters rescued two women from vehicles that were immobilized in the water on the ramp.
Those vehicles had to then be lifted from the water using a heavy boom and placed on dryer ground in the collector lanes before being towed away, he said.
“We don’t see anything like this very often. This is something crazy happening here,” Sonny Subra said.
Kipling Avenue was closed from Bethridge to Belfield roads due to flooding and Rexdale Boulevard was closed from Islington to Bergamot avenues.
Eastbound trains on the TTC’s Line 2 subway were also bypassing Jane Station for several hours due to the flooding.
As well, significant flooding was reported at the Canada Goose plant at 250 Bowie Avenue.
A CP24 viewer sent video clips of the parking lot flooding to the point where vehicles could no longer turn over or move.
It is unclear when roads will reopen, though Dundas Street between Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West has already reopened after the water subsided.
The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook statement for the region, warning that “all shorelines, rivers and streams should be considered hazardous” for the time being.
“Stay away from areas that are currently experiencing flooding and erosion and obey all trail closure notices,” the outlook says. “Boardwalks and other pathways along Lake Ontario’s waterfront are dangerous due to the high water levels combined with wind, surge and wave action.”
According to CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter, the amount of rain the city is receiving today represents “about a quarter to a third of the rainfall” that Toronto ordinarily sees in an entire month.
"You do need rain but I don’t think we need this much,” he said earlier on Wednesday.
A high of 28 C is forecast for today but it will feel closer to 36 with the humidity.