A new ‘value-focused’ Canadian airline just received official approval from Transport Canada to start flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport this month.

On Thursday, the new airline – Canada Jetlines – announced that it received its Air Operating Certificate (AOC), which serves as confirmation of their professional capabilities and approved safety regulations required to operate an airline.

“The entire team at Canada Jetlines is thrilled to obtain our AOC after meeting all necessary operation standards and passing all inspections,” Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines, said in a statement on Thursday.

Canada Jetlines describes itself as a “value-focused leisure carrier” created to provide more national travel options. Their website states that they have a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft flying to the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

Visit https://t.co/v1HjbeQCfL to learn more and book flights and vacation packages with your preferred travel agent today. ✈️ #CanadaJetlines #CanadaTravel #NewAirline #LeisureAirline #Travel pic.twitter.com/QyX9241gTX — Canada Jetlines (@CA_Jetlines) August 18, 2022

According to the airline’s Twitter page, Canada Jetlines will officially launch on Aug. 29. While the flights currently displayed on their website are still limited, they sit between $130 and $200 for flights to Moncton and Winnipeg.

“We excitedly look forward to our launch date, meeting the increased demand for convenient, leisure travel in Canada and beyond and to provide more options to explore the world,” Doyle said.