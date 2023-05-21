

Air Canada is launching non-stop, year-round service between Toronto and Yellowknife that it says will help support both tourism and business in the region.

The route, which will fly three times a week, is expected to start service in December.

The Montreal-based airline says customers will also be able to seamlessly connect from Yellowknife to flights by its partner airline Canadian North.

Mark Galardo, executive vice-president of revenue and network planning, says flights will be timed for easy connections through Toronto to elsewhere in Eastern Canada, the U.S. and sunny destinations.

Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment for the Northwest Territories, says in the release that the route marks a significant increase in air transport options that will increase opportunities for the region.

Air Canada already flies twice daily between Yellowknife and Vancouver and has daily service between Yellowknife and Edmonton.

