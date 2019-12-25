Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida's Space Coast
George Trosset Jr. and George Trosset, who started surfing in Santa and Christmas costumes ten years ago behind their house on Christmas Eve, high five each other during the 10th annual Surfing Santas event in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. The event has grown and now raises money for two local non profits - Grind for Life, which helps with financial assistance for cancer patients, and the Florida Surf Museum. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 25, 2019 4:37PM EST
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Who needs a sleigh when you've got a surf board?
Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida's Space Coast.
The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a non-profit that helps people with cancer.