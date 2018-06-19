IBM pits computer against human debaters
Dr. Noam Slonim, left, principal investigator and Dr. Ranit Aharonov, right, manager, pose near the IBM Project Debater before a debate between the computer and two human debaters Monday, June 18, 2018, in San Francisco. IBM on Monday will pit a computer against two human debaters in the first public demonstration of artificial intelligence technology it's been working on for more than five years. The system, called Project Debater, is designed to be able to listen to an argument, then respond in a natural-sounding way, after pulling in evidence it collects from Wikipedia, journals, newspapers and other sources to make its point. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Matt O'Brien, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 6:41AM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO -- IBM is testing a computer against two human debaters in the first public demonstration of artificial intelligence technology it's been working on for more than five years.
The company unveiled its Project Debater in San Francisco on Monday. The argumentative computer system is embodied in a 5-foot-tall (1.5 metre) machine shaped like a monolith.
Asked to debate in favour of government-subsidized space exploration -- a topic it hadn't studied -- the computer quickly delivered an opening argument, pulling in evidence collected from its repository of newspaper articles and journals. It then listened to a human's counter-argument and gave a 4-minute rebuttal.
An IBM research team based in Israel began working on the project not long after IBM's Watson computer beat two human quizmasters on a "Jeopardy" challenge in 2011.