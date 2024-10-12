Man wanted for attempted murder, released ‘in error’: police

The Halton Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly being released “in error.”

Police say that the suspect, 23-year-old Nana-Yaw Asante, is an accused with the Ontario Provincial Police. Asante is wanted for multiple offences, including attempted murder with a firearm, and was released from custody on Thursday.

According to police, Asante was attending court in Burlington on October 10 for an unrelated matter when he was mistakenly released. Police say that a warrant is being sought for his arrest, as he is unlawfully at large.

A photo of Asante has been released. He is described as a five-foot-five tall Black male weighing 145lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say to not approach Asante if observed and to call 911 immediately.