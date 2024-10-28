Driver charged in deadly Burlington rollover

A Brampton man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash in Burlington last winter while two other individuals that were travelling in the vehicle are now facing drug and firearm-related charges.

The single-vehicle rollover happened in the westbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way at Brant Street just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 29.

The Special Investigation Unit has previously said that the vehicle was initially pulled over by police after being clocked at 150 kilometres an hour.

It came to a stop just west of Guelph Line but then accelerated away at a high rate of speed before officers had the opportunity to approach the vehicle on foot, the SIU said.

The vehicle, a Dodge pickup truck, was then involved in a single vehicle crash a short time later.

A 25-year-old male passenger died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

A 45-year-old male and a 24-year-old female passenger also sustained serious injuries.

The driver, meanwhile, was unharmed.

Police say that officers later found a quantity of fentanyl and cocaine at the scene, along with a firearm.

In a news release issued on Monday, Halton Regional Police announced that a suspect identified as 34-year-old Brampton resident Nitish Oberoi has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death in connection with the rollover as well as two drug-related charges.

Police have also charged two other individuals with drug and firearm-related charges, following a separate investigation into the contraband.

The SIU previously discontinued its separate investigation in April.