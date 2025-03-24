Man shot by police following fatal Hamilton stabbing charged with second-degree murder

Hamilton police officers on scene of a fatal stabbing where the suspect was shot by police. (Andrew Collins / CTV News Toronto)

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hamilton last month.

The incident happened on March 16 near Hunter and Spring streets.

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said they were dispatched to a residence in the Corktown neighbourhood, in the vicinity of Main Street and Wellington Street South, at around 3:45 p.m.

There, officers said they found 74-year-old Charles James Francis Jouvence on the porch of his home with stab wounds to his upper body.

Jouvence, who was known to friends and family as “Jacques,” died in hospital.

Police say the suspect, who was known to police, was inside the victim’s home when they arrived and an “interaction” took place, resulting in him being shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is called in to investigate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, is investigating that incident and has assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. One subject official and four witness officials have also been designated.

Hamilton police SIU March 16 The SIU has been called in after police had an "interaction" with a suspect in Hamilton on March 16. (Andrew Collins/CTV News Toronto)

On Sunday, police arrested 30-year-old David Gomez-Rodriguez, of no fixed address, and charged him with second-degree murder. He is set to appear in court on March 25.

Det. Sgt. John Obrovac, of HPS, previously said that detectives had to wait on “judicial authorization” in order to process the scene and could not immediately lay charges against the suspect.

Investigators said the interaction between the two men at the time of the incident remains under investigation. The motive for the stabbing is also unknown and it is unclear exactly where the incident occurred.

“Some of the details surrounding this incident are still unclear and it is believed that the accused and Jouvence were not known to each other,” HPS said in a news release.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Andrew Grant at 905-546-3874 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Laura Sebben