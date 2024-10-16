Man charged with stealing $260K from the LCBO

Peel police say Awil Hassan Abdi, a 38-year-old man of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with a series of LCBO thefts totalling nearly $260,000. (Handout)

Peel police say a man who allegedly stole nearly $260,000 worth of goods from the LCBO over the past year is facing charges.

Police said the alleged thefts took place on “several” occasions, between October 2023 and September of this year, at stores in Peel Region and the surrounding Toronto area.

Never miss a moment: Download the new CP24 app now

It’s unclear how many thefts occurred and what type of products were taken, but police say $160,000 of the total value of goods stolen were from stores within Peel.

Investigators with Peel police, in collaboration with the LCBO Resource Protecting Team, arrested 38-year-old Awil Hassan Abdi, of no fixed address, on Oct. 13 in connection with the alleged thefts.

He’s facing three counts of theft over $5,000 and 16 counts of theft under $5,000.

Abdi is also charged with breach of probation, a court order he was observing for “similar” theft and robbery related offences, police said.

“Peel Regional Police would like to thank the LCBO Resource Protection Team for their collaboration in this investigation,” police said in a news release.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Peel police for more information about the alleged string of incidents.