Suspect charged in LCBO thefts totalling nearly $63,000: Peel police

Abdul Aziz Adel is pictured in this photo distributed by Peel Regional police. (Handout /Peel police)

A suspect is facing charges in connection with the theft of nearly $63,000 worth of items from various LCBO stores, Peel Regional Police say.

The thefts took place between April and November this year in Peel Region and other parts of the Greater Toronto Area, police said.

A suspect was arrested in the case on Nov. 17.

Police said 38-year-old Abdul Aziz Adel, of no fixed address, has now been charged with theft over $5,000, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, obstructing police, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was being held in Brampton for a bail hearing.

Police said Abdel was wanted on four outstanding warrants and was on multiple forms of release for similar offences at the time of the alleged thefts.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact police.