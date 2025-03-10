2 men facing charges after allegedly breaking into Brampton home wearing disguises

Two young adults are facing charges following an armed home invasion in Brampton. (Peel Regional Police)

Two young adults are facing charges following an armed home invasion in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a home located in the area of Airport Road and Humberwest Parkway on March 6, at around 11:20 p.m., after three suspects wearing disguises allegedly forced their way in.

Police allege that when the suspects encountered the victims, they demanded money and started searching the home, taking several things before fleeing the residence. The victims did not sustain any physical injuries, police say.

Officers were quick to respond, they say, and arrested two suspects nearby. They did not provide further details about the third suspect.

Police say they charged Brampton residents Tevaun Green, 19, and Jahsiah Dickson, 20, with robbery with a firearm, wear disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime. The charges have not been tested in court.

Peel police say the investigation remains ongoing as they believe more charges will be laid.

“These violent offenders endanger lives and compromise people’s sense of safety in their own homes, and throughout the community. Our responding officers and investigators will continue to work relentlessly to ensure those responsible are arrested and held accountable,” Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in Monday’s release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.